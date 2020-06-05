Reviewing Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 8.00% 2.11% 1.09% Rayonier 7.74% 2.25% 1.21%

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Rayonier is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 6 4 0 2.40 Rayonier 1 2 3 0 2.33

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.66%. Rayonier has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Rayonier’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Rayonier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 8.94 $39.19 million $1.60 19.48 Rayonier $711.60 million 4.46 $59.10 million $0.46 53.43

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rayonier beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.2 million square feet nationwide.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (408,000 acres).

