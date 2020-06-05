Reviewing Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) & TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

58.0% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -33.05% -29.27% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -422.70% -93.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -23.50 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 4.27 -$22.67 million ($7.47) -0.31

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allogene Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 5 11 0 2.69 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $46.15, suggesting a potential upside of 7.33%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Its preclinical product candidates include ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepletion agent. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD. The company also develops TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lung cancer, and Phase I/II clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing TJ004309, a novel humanized antibody against CD73 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors through a strategic collaboration and clinical trial agreement with I-Mab Biopharma. The company has license agreements with Ambrx, Inc.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Cancer Center; and Lonza Sales AG, as well as a cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.