Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $270.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Restoration Hardware traded as high as $257.28 and last traded at $255.86, with a volume of 982400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.26.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.53.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The business had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

