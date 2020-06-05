Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $300.00 at Guggenheim

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.59.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.85. The company had a trading volume of 555,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,038. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $257.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.53.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. Restoration Hardware’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.