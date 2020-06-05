Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 232.62% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

RH stock opened at $248.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $257.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.59.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

