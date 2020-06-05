ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,373 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of ResMed worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 472,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,600,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 414,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $192,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.66. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.