Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 1.69

Headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 1.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ ranking:

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $598.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $618.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.25.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,217 shares of company stock worth $104,371,477. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.