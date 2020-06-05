Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Up 7%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.82, 3,876,551 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,885,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RWT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Fred Matera acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

