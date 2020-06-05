Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Up 7%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.82, 3,876,551 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,885,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RWT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.
