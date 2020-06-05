RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading 8.2% Higher

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.58, 1,438,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 217% from the average session volume of 453,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RealNetworks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,020,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in RealNetworks by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

