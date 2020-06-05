Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Trading 6.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $67.47, 15,867,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 13,266,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company which provide advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers. Its business comprises Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Raytheon Technologies Corporation, formerly known as United Technologies Corporation, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.35.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

