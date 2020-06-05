Raymond James Reiterates “C$9.00” Price Target for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

TSE BDT opened at C$6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.49 million and a PE ratio of 35.72. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.99.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$420.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.60 million. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.67%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

