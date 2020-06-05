RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR alerts:

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $31.05.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.