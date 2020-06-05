Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Trading Up 8%

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) shares were up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.46 and last traded at $84.68, approximately 1,555,122 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,348,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 355.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.