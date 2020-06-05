R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Up 9.8%

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $11.73, 1,706,942 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,116,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The business had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli acquired 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 72.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

