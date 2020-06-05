R. F. Lafferty Initiates Coverage on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CXO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of CXO stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.