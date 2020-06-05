R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Up 36.4% on Insider Buying Activity

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price rose 36.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 1,517,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,709% from the average daily volume of 31,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Specifically, CFO Kevin D. Miller purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. R C M Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that R C M Technologies Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.73% of R C M Technologies worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

