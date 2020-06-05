Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Up 7.7%

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.43, 109,251 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 356% from the average session volume of 23,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 million. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Friedberg bought 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,124.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,517 shares of company stock valued at $43,317 over the last 90 days. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.68% of Quest Resource worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

