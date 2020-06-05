Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.42.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.