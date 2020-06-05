QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

QCOM traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.82. 1,969,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after acquiring an additional 287,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after acquiring an additional 751,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

