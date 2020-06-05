QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

NYSE:QTS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. 19,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.55 and a beta of 0.53. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,592,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

