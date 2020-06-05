Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Lowered by Piper Sandler

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 30,749 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

