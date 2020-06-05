Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Irhythm Technologies Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $136.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,240,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,543,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,398,538.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,242.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,264 shares of company stock worth $17,975,782 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,394,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 87.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 789,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,510,000 after acquiring an additional 198,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.