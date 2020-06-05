Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.