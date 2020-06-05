Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Autodesk, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Autodesk in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autodesk’s FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

ADSK stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.39. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 254.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

