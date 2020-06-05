Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for EnerSys Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnerSys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 43.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $3,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

