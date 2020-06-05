Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 332.56 ($4.37).

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 202 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $512.30 million and a PE ratio of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 336.23. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 542.20 ($7.13).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

