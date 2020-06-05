Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFPT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,271.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,955 shares of company stock worth $6,505,480 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Proofpoint by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,735,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,529,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,275,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

