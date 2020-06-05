Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 454 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,388,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $266,992,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,978,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

