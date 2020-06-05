Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,085 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,266 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

