Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

NYSE:K opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

