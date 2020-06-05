Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after buying an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $299.65 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.80 and its 200-day moving average is $304.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.