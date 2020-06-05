Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

