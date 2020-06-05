Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PRAA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

PRAA opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pra Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

