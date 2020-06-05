Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $82.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.96, but opened at $73.98. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $76.69, with a volume of 88,903 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. Raymond James lowered Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,060 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

