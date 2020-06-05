Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $82.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.96, but opened at $73.98. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $76.69, with a volume of 88,903 shares changing hands.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. Raymond James lowered Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.
In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,060 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.