Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores Sells 21,264 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 21,264 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $434,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, May 21st, Christine Flores sold 19,510 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $362,690.90.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $300,371.32.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Pinterest to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.