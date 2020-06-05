Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after buying an additional 1,575,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after buying an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after buying an additional 5,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,372,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,166,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. 102,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

