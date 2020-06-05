Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 50,831 Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,831 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Prothena by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a current ratio of 21.05. The company has a market cap of $443.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. Prothena Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

