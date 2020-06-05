Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 48,334 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,334 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,100 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of MET traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. 700,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

