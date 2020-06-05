Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,702 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.26. 5,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,859. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

