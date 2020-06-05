Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 267 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.07. 83,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

