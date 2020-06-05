Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,652 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.87. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

