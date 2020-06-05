Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,604 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 554,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 330,348 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 141,012 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.82. 1,969,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

