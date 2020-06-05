Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,580 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,480 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.93.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.98. The stock had a trading volume of 127,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.18. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

