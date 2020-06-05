Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64,593 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 529,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.