Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,488,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,404,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $787,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PPL by 237.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 571,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

