Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,090 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.76.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $153.45. The stock had a trading volume of 139,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,229. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $159.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

