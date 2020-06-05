Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 496,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,454,000 after purchasing an additional 60,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.86. The stock had a trading volume of 383,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.