Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,225,000 after acquiring an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,832 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,949,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,194,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $80,996.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,592.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,936 shares of company stock valued at $30,733,172. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

