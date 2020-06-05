Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.38. 588,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,636,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

