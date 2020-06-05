Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $121.69. 312,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,715. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $120.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

